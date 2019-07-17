The new portrait was approved by the president himself was confirmed in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, OSGF, Mr Olusegun Adekunle.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all Public Offices, buildings and for other legitimate purposes.

“In this regard, all ministries, departments, agencies of government, sub-national entities, businesses and the public are enjoined to obtain soft copy of the portrait from either of the following two Offices:

“Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Radio House, Garki, Abuja.

“Other office is the office of the Director (Information) OSGF, Shehu Shagari Complex, three Arms Zone, Abuja.

“Also, sample copy of the new official portrait can be viewed and downloaded on the official website of the OSGF on www.osgf.gov.ng".