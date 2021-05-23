RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

SGF Mustapha condoles with Nigerian Army over Gen Attahiru's death

Mustapha says Gen Ibrahim Attahiru was a forthright and courageous soldier.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. [Twitter/@Buharisallau1]
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian Army, over the untimely death of its gallant Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, in the Kaduna air crash, on Friday.

In a statement, Mustapha said: “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru was a forthright and courageous soldier whose professional career stands him out as a committed and patriotic man.

"His sudden death in the Kaduna air crash on Friday represents a major setback for the nation’s renewed fight against the existing security challenges.

Gen. Attahiru, 10 other officers buried amidst tears in Abuja
Gen. Attahiru, 10 other officers buried amidst tears in Abuja Pulse Nigeria

“As I commiserate with the Nigeria Army, his first constituency and his grieving family, I also condole with the families of the other courageous service men and air crew that died in the unfortunate crash.

"May the Almighty God grant his soul, as well as other fallen servicemen’s, eternal rest and comfort their families."

