SGF Mustapha condoles with Nigerian Army over Gen Attahiru's death

In a statement, Mustapha said: “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru was a forthright and courageous soldier whose professional career stands him out as a committed and patriotic man.

"His sudden death in the Kaduna air crash on Friday represents a major setback for the nation’s renewed fight against the existing security challenges.

“As I commiserate with the Nigeria Army, his first constituency and his grieving family, I also condole with the families of the other courageous service men and air crew that died in the unfortunate crash.