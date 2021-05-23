SGF Mustapha condoles with Nigerian Army over Gen Attahiru's death
Mustapha says Gen Ibrahim Attahiru was a forthright and courageous soldier.
In a statement, Mustapha said: “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru was a forthright and courageous soldier whose professional career stands him out as a committed and patriotic man.
"His sudden death in the Kaduna air crash on Friday represents a major setback for the nation’s renewed fight against the existing security challenges.
“As I commiserate with the Nigeria Army, his first constituency and his grieving family, I also condole with the families of the other courageous service men and air crew that died in the unfortunate crash.
"May the Almighty God grant his soul, as well as other fallen servicemen’s, eternal rest and comfort their families."
