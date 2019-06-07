Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Thursday in Abuja expressed satisfaction with the level of preparation for the June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

Mustapha disclosed this when he led members of the 2019 Presidential Inauguration and June 12 Democracy Day celebration committee on inspection of facilities at Eagle Square, the venue of the celebration.

He said that the expectation of Nigerians on the Democracy Day celebration was high and that the committee would ensure that their hopes were not dashed.

“Preparation is going on very well and we are confident that we will be able to put a befitting Democracy Day.

“It is going to be interplay of our culture, military parade and eventually, the climax will be the new Democracy Day broadcast by the president.

“I believe that Nigerians are expectant and they will not be disappointed,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in June, 2018 directed that effective 2019 Democracy Day, marked every May 29 for the past 18 years, be shifted to June 12 to honour Moshood Abiola, the winner of the 1993 presidential election.

The Federal government had announced that the 2019 presidential inauguration ceremony would be low-key as a number of the events slated for the occasion had been moved to June 12 Democracy Day.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, a member of the 2019 Presidential Inauguration and Democracy Day Celebration Committee had announced that the official commencement of the new Democracy Day in 2019 was in fulfillment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration in 2018.

He said that the Federal Government had invited world leaders for the maiden June 12 Democracy Day celebration instead of the inauguration ceremony to save cost.