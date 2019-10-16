Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation has said that scammers are using a non-existent desk in his office to defraud people, who are seeking political appointments.

He said the fraudsters ask the job seekers to submit their curriculum vitae to the desk and also charge a fee for their activities.

In a statement signed by the Director of Information at Mustapha’s office, Willie Bassey, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, the SGF said he was aware of the forged letter purportedly issued from his office to secure favour from people seeking appointment.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has been drawn to unrelenting activities of faceless persons using the social media and other platforms to lure unsuspecting members of the public to submit their curriculum vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, for Federal Government appointments.

“The Office is similarly aware of inaccurate information being peddled around regarding constituency projects being executed under its supervision.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation neither executes nor supervises constituency projects.

“Also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has become aware of numerous forged introductory letters purportedly issued from his office, seeking diverse favours from individuals and corporate entities for personal gains.”

Mustapha however warned the public not to patronise services of such individuals, saying efforts were on to arrest the perpetrators of the trend.

The SGF also directed the public to contact his office through the proper channel.