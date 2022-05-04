RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Seyi Tinubu says leadership is defined by results, not words

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Seyi is the son of the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Seyi Tinubu and his aftehr, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [SocietyNow]
Seyi Tinubu and his aftehr, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [SocietyNow]

He disclosed this in a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Recommended articles

Seyi is the chairman of a digital and outdoor advertising company, Loatsad Promomedia Limited, service provider for various clients in Food and Beverages, Telecommunications, Energy, Banking, Pharmaceuticals, and the Lagos State Advertising Agency (LASAA), among others.

Taking to the social media platform, Seyi shared photos of his meeting with his father and the current Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said, “Yesterday (Tuesday), I sat with My leader and father, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu together with Mr Governor and my egbon, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“I was repeatedly reminded by both mentors that leadership is defined by results, not attributes or words alone.

“It goes without saying that, their records speak to their results. God bless them. #incomingpresidentofnigeria by God’s Grace #BAT23 #2ndtermiscoming #Lagos.”

Recall that the senior Tinubu had in January declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's president.

Speaking with journalists after a meeting with the president, Tinubu said becoming Nigeria's president has been his "lifelong ambition," adding that he was still making consultations on the matter.

The former Lagos state Governor will battle for the APC ticket with his longtime political associates, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Other aspirants include Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Emeka Nwajiuba, Chris Ngige, Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, former Governors of Abia and Ogun states, Orji Uzor Kalu and Ibikunle Amosun.

Former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshimhole, Jigawa state Governor, Mohammed Badaru and Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio.

The APC presidential primary election has been slated for the end of May.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari told me the role he wants me to play after his term - Fayemi

Buhari told me the role he wants me to play after his term - Fayemi

Seyi Tinubu says leadership is defined by results, not words

Seyi Tinubu says leadership is defined by results, not words

IPOB denies beheading military couple in Imo

IPOB denies beheading military couple in Imo

2023: Akpabio officially joins presidential race

2023: Akpabio officially joins presidential race

Oshiomhole officially declares for 2023 Presidency

Oshiomhole officially declares for 2023 Presidency

2023: Better Nigeria in sight, says Osinbajo

2023: Better Nigeria in sight, says Osinbajo

2023: Farah Dagogo rushed to police hospital after Wike's order

2023: Farah Dagogo rushed to police hospital after Wike's order

It is dishonest to say all is well with Nigeria, says Obasanjo

It is dishonest to say all is well with Nigeria, says Obasanjo

2023: Fayemi officially declares for presidency

2023: Fayemi officially declares for presidency

Trending

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks.

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud.

Breaking: 3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos

3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos [Pulse]

2023: Aso Rock Imam advises Buhari to prepare for uncertainties

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)