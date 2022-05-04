Seyi Tinubu says leadership is defined by results, not words

Seyi is the chairman of a digital and outdoor advertising company, Loatsad Promomedia Limited, service provider for various clients in Food and Beverages, Telecommunications, Energy, Banking, Pharmaceuticals, and the Lagos State Advertising Agency (LASAA), among others.

Taking to the social media platform, Seyi shared photos of his meeting with his father and the current Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said, “Yesterday (Tuesday), I sat with My leader and father, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu together with Mr Governor and my egbon, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“I was repeatedly reminded by both mentors that leadership is defined by results, not attributes or words alone.

“It goes without saying that, their records speak to their results. God bless them. #incomingpresidentofnigeria by God’s Grace #BAT23 #2ndtermiscoming #Lagos.”

Recall that the senior Tinubu had in January declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's president.

Speaking with journalists after a meeting with the president, Tinubu said becoming Nigeria's president has been his "lifelong ambition," adding that he was still making consultations on the matter.

The former Lagos state Governor will battle for the APC ticket with his longtime political associates, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Other aspirants include Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Emeka Nwajiuba, Chris Ngige, Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, former Governors of Abia and Ogun states, Orji Uzor Kalu and Ibikunle Amosun.

Former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshimhole, Jigawa state Governor, Mohammed Badaru and Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio.