Seyi Tinubu pays condolence visit to Buhari over the death of his niece

#FeatureByBilateralData&CommunicationsLtd: Mr. Seyi Tinubu, son of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state to commiserate with him and pay final respects to his deceased niece, Hajia Laraba Dauda.

He also paid a condolence visit to the president’s nephew, Mallam Mamman Daura and prayed that God continues to strengthen the family. Mr Daura thanked Mr Seyi Tinubu for the condolence visit, in his words “Thank you so much for coming, I really appreciate this gesture”.

Tinubu then went ahead to join prayers for the deceased at the APC youth campaign. Mr Tinubu officially opened and named the APC youth office after the deceased alongside his team and the youths in attendance.

