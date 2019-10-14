The Auchi Polytechnic in Edo says it has introduced mechanism to mitigate sexual harassment and other vices that negate excellent academic pursuits in the institution.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Sanusi Jimah, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Benin, against the backdrop of a trending video where some lecturers were allegedly captured, demanding sex from their female students.

“I am happy to inform you that by the grace of God, with the help of mechanism put in place, such vices have been greatly nipped in the bud.

“Since assumption of office as Rector, my management team with the cooperation of the governing council has put certain measures in place to mitigate some of these vices in this institution.

“This is an academic environment, and like its motto says `Hand and Brain for Development’, we ensure that our students are provided the conducive atmosphere to express themselves and become better persons in the society.

“Management has ensured that necessary infrastructure has been provided for both staff and students’ development with recent additional accredited courses that have gotten both staff and students fully engaged and kept their minds gainfully and positively occupied,” he explained.

Jimah said the polytechnic had to continue to make progress with discipline being the guide.

“Under my watch, unethical behaviour like extortion, money or amorous gratification for good grades for students will not be accepted.

“As always, management will continue to decisively deal with acts of indiscipline while our hardworking staff need to be protected.

“The image of the polytechnic needs to be protected from the nuisance of the few who soil our gowns,’’ he added.

He recalled that management earlier in the year sanctioned some erring staff for professional misconduct, warning that “this institution has zero tolerance for those kinds of vices’’.