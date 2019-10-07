Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for the end of sexual harassment of students across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions and the African continent at large.

In a series of tweets reacting to the viral video of Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer from the Department of European Languages, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Atiku condemned the sexual harassment, and at the same time, called for systemic strategies to put a deterrence to such behaviour.

The former Vice President’s tweets read; “I have just read the story on #SexForGrades across public tertiary institutions in many West African countries.

"This is unacceptable and requires systemic strategies to put a deterrence to such behaviour.

“As a society, we cannot allow a trend that is psychologically abusive to young women to thrive.

"In fact, that’s a direct opposite of what a sound educational system represents.”

As published earlier, Igbenegbu, a former sub-dean of UNILAG’s Faculty of Art and Head Pastor of Foursquare Gospel Church, was caught on tape making sexual advances to a teenage girl who posed as an admission seeker.