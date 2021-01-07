The Kaduna State Government has arraigned Abraham Alberah, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state and four others for organising a sexy party and alleged attempted adultery.

The state government also accused them of flouting COVID-19 protocol.

Alberah is the husband of Aisha Yakubu, the owner of Asher Lounge, the venue of the botched sex party that was recently demolished by the Kaduna State Urban and Planning Development Authority (KASUPDA).

Explaining the reason for the demolition, the state government said the building was demolished for hosting a nude party. It later made a U-turn saying the main reason for the demolition was because the building had no approval.

Asher Lounge was demolished by the Kaduna State government [KASUPDA]

Meanwhile, the owner of the restaurant in a statement on Sunday, January 3, 2021, said the purported sex party never held at the restaurant adding that it was just a prank.

But on Wednesday, the Kaduna State Government arraigned operators of the restaurant, the staff and the customers who organised the alleged sexy party.

According to the charge sheet, the state government argued that the party had started before police operatives arrived at the scene on December 27, 2020.

The charge sheet reads, “Violation of partial lockdown order of the Kaduna State Government 2020, criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit an offence to wit public nuisance, obscene or indecent act, gross indecency and adultery.

“On December 27, 2020, at about 21.30 hours, credible information was received at Sabon Tasha police station to the effect that a sex party was organised by some unknown persons to hold at a venue called Asher Guest Lounge located at Court Road, Sabon Tasha at Chikun local government area, Kaduna State to hold at about 19.00 hours.

“On receipt of the information, a team of policemen from Sabon Tasha Police Station rushed down to the scene mentioned above and found the said lounge filled up with over 50 youths both male and female dancing almost naked with no face mask on any of them.

“On sighting the policemen, the whole of the arena became chaotic as the said youths jumped from one corner to the other and escaped over the fence. Three suspects were arrested- Mr Abraham Alberah, Umar Rufai and Suleiman Lemona while two others: Chimezie Kenneth, who organised the party and Marvellous Akpan, who disseminated the information.”

However, the accused persons pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Benjamin Nok admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with a surety who must own property in Kaduna.

The case was adjourned till January 20, 2021, for trial.