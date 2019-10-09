The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has suspended a second lecturer, Dr Samuel Oladipo, after he was indicted in a sex-for-grades documentary.

Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, was suspended following the suspension of Dr Boniface Igbenehue, a senior lecturer in the faculty of arts of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who was caught on tape making sexual advances to a teenage girl.

Confirming the suspension to Punch, the Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit, UNILAG, Taiwo Oloyede, said Oladipo was suspended after being indicted in the Sex For Grades investigative documentary produced by BBC Africa Eye, an investigative unit of the BBC.

The BBC had published the documentary featuring Kiki Mordi, a journalist whose dream to become a medical doctor was shattered because of her refusal to have sex with a lecturer for her exam results in the university.

The documentary exposed four lecturers – two from UNILAG and two from the University of Ghana, Legon – for allegedly harassing undercover reporters, who posed as students.