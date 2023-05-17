The sports category has moved to a new website.
Falz condemns Seyi Kuti's assault on police officer

Ima Elijah

The charges against Seun Kuti include assaulting a police officer, which is a violation of Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.

The caption came as a response to the arrest of Seun Kuti, son of late Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, after a viral video showing him in an altercation with a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos state on May 13, 2023.

Falz's comment also questioned the swift action taken by the authorities in arresting and charging Seun Kuti, contrasting it with the seemingly inadequate response to the larger issue of an overly dysfunctional police force.

Seun Kuti, known for his activism and outspokenness, voluntarily surrendered himself to the Lagos State Police Command on Monday, May 15, 2023, in response to an arrest order issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

He was subsequently transferred to the state's Criminal Investigation Department in Panti and presented before the Yaba Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, May 16.

The charges against Seun Kuti include assaulting a police officer, which is a violation of Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.

Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun ordered the remand of Kuti, in police custody for a duration of 48 hours, after which he shall be granted bail.

The incident has sparked conversations about the ongoing issues within the Nigeria Police Force and the need for systemic change.

Falz, who has been actively involved in the EndSARS protest, drew attention to the recurring cases of police misconduct and the lack of consequences for the perpetrators.

He emphasised the urgent need to address the root cause of these problems and questioned the effectiveness of policing in Nigeria.

The EndSARS movement, in which both Falz and Seun Kuti played significant roles, sought to end police brutality and bring about reform within the Nigeria Police Force.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

