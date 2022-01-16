The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has demanded the details of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s agreement with Twitter be made public. The demand follows the announcement of the suspension of the nationwide Twitter ban that was enacted by the government from 5th June 2021 until 13th January 2022. The organization made these demands known in a letter by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare that was addressed to the President on Saturday.
SERAP demands copy of FG agreement with Twitter
The NGO has asked the Nigerian government to reveal the details of its agreement with the social media company
The organization highlights in its letter that it seeks to know the details of the agreement the government secured with the social media company such that Nigerians can familiarize themselves with the terms reached to prevent the rights of Nigerians from being trampled on online and enable them to seek redress where possible if the reached agreement is made public.
The letter in part said, “Publishing the agreement with Twitter would also promote transparency, accountability, and help to mitigate threats to Nigerians’ rights online, as well as any interference with online privacy in ways that deter the exercise of freedom of opinion and expression.”.
