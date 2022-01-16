SERAP demands copy of FG agreement with Twitter

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has demanded the details of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s agreement with Twitter be made public. The demand follows the announcement of the suspension of the nationwide Twitter ban that was enacted by the government from 5th June 2021 until 13th January 2022. The organization made these demands known in a letter by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare that was addressed to the President on Saturday.