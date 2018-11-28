Pulse.ng logo
SERAP commends FG for reducing JAMB, NECO fees

SERAP commends FG for reducing JAMB, NECO fees

According to reports, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, approved the downward review of the fees.

  • Published:
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has commended the Federal Government for reducing the registration fees for Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Senior Secondary and Basic Education Certificate.

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Qed.ng)

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has commended the Federal Government for reducing the registration fees for Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Senior Secondary and Basic Education Certificate.

The organization made this known in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, approved the downward review of the fees.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu said  “the JAMB fee for the UTME has been reduced from N5,000 to N3,500, the Senior Secondary School fee charge by NECO is now N9,850 as against N11,350 while the Basic Education certificate by NECO is reduced from N5,500 to N4,000.”

Reduce cost of education

SERAP also called on state Governors to reduce the cost of education in their states.

“This is a welcome development. We urge all state governors to urgently cut the cost of education in their states and improve access to quality education for children from poor and disadvantaged background.”

Meanwhile, JAMB, in its reaction to FEC’s approval, said its registration fee was reduced to in order to alleviate the burden of the cost of the examination on parents.

