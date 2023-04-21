Senators, Reps-elect for induction May 7-15

It also announced that the second batch is for May 14th and 15th.

The management expressed readiness for the inauguration of Senators and Reps-elect following the conclusion of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Mr Ali Umoru, Secretary, Research, Information and Chairman, Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, said in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the induction is sequel the formal release of the authentic list of Senators and Reps-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

He said the induction and inauguration slated for May and June respectively was in conjunction with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic studies (NILDS).

According to him, the induction progrqmmes will be held in two batches and it is scheduled to commence from the 7th to 13th of May 2023 with Batch A, while Batch ‘’B’’ will hold from May 14th to May 20th , 2023.

He said the objectives of the induction/Inauguration exercise was to expose members-elect to the functions of the National Assembly, its practices and procedures as well as the services available to them.

“As part of the efforts to ensure a very successful Induction/ Inauguration exercise, the management led by the Clerk to NASS, Alhaji Sani Tambawal has constituted a Central Planning Committee (CPC) made up of all the Secretaries in the National Assembly Service.

ADVERTISEMENT