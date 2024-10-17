ADVERTISEMENT
Senators pass vote of confidence on Akpabio

Bayo Wahab

Akpabio had denied the speculated impeachment move against him, saying the red chamber remains united.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Facebook]
This is coming after the reports that his colleagues have plans to impeach him.

On Wednesday, multiple online reports speculated that the presidency had drafted operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) into the National Assembly Complex to orchestrate a plot to impeach Akpabio.

Meanwhile, Akpabio has denied the report, saying the red chamber is united.

Also reacting to the report, the presidency in a statement clarified that there was no impeachment threat against the Senate President.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab

