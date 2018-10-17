Senators fight over Akpabio's seat.

news

Legislative duty on the floor of the Senate was disrupted following a brawl over the new seat allotted to Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio, the former minority leader, lost his seat at the front row following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the recess.

In line Senate rule, the Akwa-Ibom lawmaker was assigned a new seat by the Clerk upon the resumption last Tuesday.

The seat, according to Senate President Bukola Saraki, had no microphone.

Trouble, however, started during plenary on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, when Akpabio sought to speak on a matter raised on the floor.

Saraki asked Akpabio to move to a seat, within the APC side, where there was a microphone in order for him to speak.

ALSO READ: Akpabio storms rally with Buhari’s official portrait

This was followed by a protest by Akapbio’s APC colleagues who felt he was being "maltreated" by the Senate President.

The Senate was then thrown into a rowdy session which lasted for about fifteen minutes.

Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan, and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Ali Ndume and Dino Melaye and other lawmakers were seen arguing with others.

Calm was restored after Akpabio’s apologized to the Senate for his earlier action.