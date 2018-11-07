Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Senate in rowdy session over call to probe Special Intervention Fund

Senate in rowdy session over call to probe Special Intervention Fund

The minority leader had alleged that the fund was being used for political purpose and called on the Senate to set up an ad hoc committee to probe the allegation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian parliament directs banks to configure ATMs to dispense N40,000 at once play Senate in rowdy session over call to probe Special Intervention Fund (Twitter/ Bukola Saraki)

The Senate on Wednesday had a rowdy session over a motion by the Minority Leader, Sen. Biodun Olujinmi for probe into alleged misuse of the Special Intervention Programme by the Executive.

The minority leader had alleged that the fund was being used for political purpose and called on the Senate to set up an ad hoc committee to probe the allegation.

It is being disbursed by the Special Intervention Fund for political purposes.

“This one has I stand with Buhari’ and it also has a place where your PVC and gender will be captured and an attachment from the Access Bank where money will be dispensed from.

“There is no corruption greater than people using our collective purse to maintain a political party."

The lawmaker further said ” it is an election year and people are using it for what is not the best, buying Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and putting them to use during the election year.”

The argument, which lasted for about 25 minutes, ensued when some lawmakers protested against the motion before it was seconded.

The Leader of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had taken to the floor to comment on the matter before seconding the motion but he was shouted down.

Subsequently, Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi) and Sen. Bassey Akpan (PDP-Akwa Ibom) raised Order 43,49 and 55, to ensure proper procedure of seconding a motion before debate was followed.

This threw up another round of argument, which the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, however quelled to enable Lawan his contribution.

Contributing, Lawan said, while he was not against the senate investigating the allegation, the composition of the committee should be non-partisan.

He argued that the programme had impacted positively on a lot of Nigerians, who were hitherto impoverished.

He added that, “for the first time in the history of social intervention programmes by the Federal Government, we have a system that is working.

“If the minority leader will lay claim to the issue and we listened, I think it behooves on us to listen to others and that is maturity.

“The programme which has many facets has so far been the most successful social intervention programme in the history of Nigeria.”

He further said that the present government “inherited poverty that the PDP administration forced on Nigerians, we inherited empty treasury.

“They embezzled and squandered everything. Nigerians were impoverished and as such it became necessary to reposition the system under the office of the Vice President and he has so far shown complete transparency, accountability and probity.

“We were all here when SURE-P was instituted and all the money was stolen. I have no objection to investigate what she has raised but it must be non-partisan.It is not a matter that we need to fight over.

“It is an allegation and as far as I am concerned, nobody no matter how highly partisan the person wants to be, would be allowed to mess up this successful programme.

“We have never had a social programme that people who are not sympathisers of APC benefitted from.

“Many states that are PDP have benefitted much more than our states and that is to show that we are for Nigeria’s interest.

“What we are doing is to ensure that those who have been so impoverished by the previous PDP administration are revived.”

In the course of Lawan’s contribution, the lawmakers began to talk at random, throwing the chamber into another rowdy session.

It took another intervention by Saraki to restore normalcy.

Following the intervention, the lawmakers through voice votes, adopt two prayers.

They agreed to set up a non- partisan ad hoc committee to investigate the motion raised by Olujinmi.

They also approved investigation into implementation of SURE-P programme, initiated by the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In his remarks, Saraki- urged the lawmakers to shun politics and always act in the interest of Nigerians, particularly on matters of national importance.

He added that whatever matter that required investigation should be investigated into, no matter who was involved.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Again, Federal Government meets NLC in Aso Rock over minimum wage strikebullet
2 FG, NLC negotiation on minimum wage end in deadlockbullet
3 Court stops Labour from commencing strike on November 6bullet

Related Articles

Ekweremadu threatens to release video of assassination attempt to battle Police claims
APC diverting SIP funds for Buhari’s re-election, says PDP Senator
Buhari asks Senate to confirm Abike Dabiri as CEO, Diaspora Commission
Saraki condemns police for responding late to Ekweremadu’s distress call
Pulse Opinion This Minimum Wage controversy reminds us of how poor Nigerians have become
“Nobody is safe in Nigeria”, Ekweremadu speaks on how assassins invaded his Abuja home
INEC removes 300,000 names from voter register ahead of 2019 elections
Politics This is how powerful 6 Nigerian presidential candidates are on Twitter
Dogara condemns alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu
PDP spokesman, 15000 supporters join APC

Local

350 million illegal weapons in Nigeria says government
Alleged firearms importation: FG asks court to deny accused persons bail
The  President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has criticised the Nigerian Police for responding to Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu’s distress call.6 things to expect as National Assembly resumes
Senate urges thorough probe of alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu
IGP sacks 3 Police Inspectors who raided Edwin Clark's house
Delta Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest, 1 suspect arrested
The late Agom Adara, Maiwada Galadima
DSS arrests 6 suspects over murder of Kaduna monarch
X
Advertisement