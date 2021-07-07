RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senators approve additional N895.8 million for Buhari to fight COVID-19, insecurity

The budget will be funded through facilities sourced from the World Bank and available new facilities.

Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]
The Senate has passed a Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N895.842 billion requested by President Muhammadu Buhari last month.

The supplementary fund was proposed to fund Nigeria's COVID-19 vaccine programme, and further equip the country's security and law enforcement agencies.

The bill was passed via a voice vote after a presentation by the Senate Committee on Appropriations during plenary on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

In his letter addressed to the Senate in June, Buhari had said the supplementary budget will be funded through facilities sourced from the World Bank and available new facilities.

The fund would also be used to fund health-related expenditures for the treatment of additional 50,000 patients under Nigeria's Comprehensive AIDS Programme, and address public service wage adjustment to cater for sundry wage-related issues in the health and other sectors.

"We have limited the supplementary budget proposal to just these critical and emerging areas of need due to our severe fiscal constraints," Buhari said.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday charged relevant committees to fulfill their oversight responsibilities to ensure the fund is disbursed prudently.

