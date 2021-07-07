Senators approve additional N895.8 million for Buhari to fight COVID-19, insecurity

The supplementary fund was proposed to fund Nigeria's COVID-19 vaccine programme, and further equip the country's security and law enforcement agencies.

The bill was passed via a voice vote after a presentation by the Senate Committee on Appropriations during plenary on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

In his letter addressed to the Senate in June, Buhari had said the supplementary budget will be funded through facilities sourced from the World Bank and available new facilities.

The fund would also be used to fund health-related expenditures for the treatment of additional 50,000 patients under Nigeria's Comprehensive AIDS Programme, and address public service wage adjustment to cater for sundry wage-related issues in the health and other sectors.

"We have limited the supplementary budget proposal to just these critical and emerging areas of need due to our severe fiscal constraints," Buhari said.