Senator Yari awards university scholarships to 60 secondary school leavers in Zamfara

The Coordinator of Zamfara West Senatorial District office, Alhaji Sha’aya Sarkin-Fawa, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yari is representing Zamfara West senatorial district in the Upper Legislative Chamber, which is made up of Anka, Bakura, Bukkuyum, Gummi Maradun and Talata-Mafara local government areas.

Sarkin-Fawa said that in each of the six local government areas, 10 students, who performed well in their senior secondary school examinations, would be sponsored to the university by the senator.

“We have procured 60 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for the beneficiaries.

“All the 60 beneficiaries to be selected under this project will be sponsored from 100 Level up till the completion of their various degree programmes.

“One of the senator’s policies is to promote free education, especially among the children of the less-privileged and the orphans,” he said.

“The JAMB forms have already been distributed through the local government coordinators in the six LGAs for the selection of qualified candidates.