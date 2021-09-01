RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator whose son was murdered says Nigeria must seriously tackle insecurity

Samson Toromade

Na'Allah says Nigeria is making a big mistake by not addressing the main causes of insecurity.

Senator Bala Ibn Na'Allah [Niger State Goverrnment]

Senator Bala Ibn Na'Allah says Nigeria must address the root causes of insecurity so that it can effectively bring an end to its challenges.

The lawmaker's son, Captain Abdulkarim Na'Allah was strangled to death in his Kaduna home on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The killers of the 36-year-old pilot gained access to his home through the roof, and stole a Lexus SUV vehicle from his parking lot.

Senator Na'Allah told journalists on Tuesday, August 31 that Nigeria is making a big mistake by not addressing the main causes of insecurity.

"The issue of insecurity in this country is evolutionary. It's not something that just came up.

"And for us to tackle that issue, we must first of all accept the fact that it's evolutionary," he said.

The lawmaker said part of the nation's problems is its failure to take care of the porous borders.

He said the country must stop 'being lackadaisical' about a lot of things, and ensure lawbreakers don't escape justice.

"The cumulative effect is what we're facing now. If we refuse to admit that, we'll never clearly find the antidote for insecurity in this country," he warned.

The Federal Government has struggled to contain the wave of violence that has affected many parts of the country, especially over the past couple of years.

Nearly 2,000 civilians were killed across the country between April and June 2021 in violent incidents including terror attacks, abductions, and gang clashes.

