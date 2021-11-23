Senator wants Police Force to get sophisticated equipment to tackle insecurity

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Bala Ibn Na'Allah, made the call on Tuesday while presenting the budget report of his committee to the appropriation committee.

He said that there is nothing that prevented the police from getting the sophisticated equipment the Air Force, Navy and Army are getting, as that would make the police more effective.

"There is nothing that prevents the Nigerian police from getting some of these sophisticated vehicles and to be doing surveillance on these roads.

"It is not nice that it is not only when it happens that they rush there and then the kidnappers are gone.

"If there is a coordinated effort that the police will report that there is an incidence in this location, and then an aircraft can continue to hover around those people.

"This is because they cannot be faster than an aircraft. Then while it is hovering, the police should be able to have an idea of where those bandits or kidnappers are and then some helicopter intervention can help," Na'Allah said.

On the return of bandits to the Kaduna-Abuja high way, in spite of the procurement of Super Tucano fighter jets, Na'Allah said Nigerians should not be hearing the rise of banditry and kidnappings on that route.

"It is an operational issue, it is one thing to have the equipment and another thing to use the equipment for the purpose of facing the challenges that we have.

"Kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria have defied this intervention for a number of reasons.

"One, it is not that you have an enemy on the other side you are fighting that you can say you can take the fight to his place and finish him. These are things that come intermittently from somewhere.

"The nature and character of a crime to a larger extent will determine the control strategy.

"I'm of the opinion that this has to do more by empowering the police who are on ground to ensure that these areas are effectively secured.