Senator Uzodinma granted bail, to appear for grilling

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma , who was arrested by The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property has been released.

Chairman of the panel, Dr. Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, said the Senator was released on Sunday on "humanitarian grounds" on the condition that he would return to the panel for questioning on Monday.

"We released him on bail last night (Sunday) on humanitarian ground and asked him to report back today (Monday) at 10am," the panel chairman said.

Obono-Obla said his operatives "laid siege to his residence, then he pleaded with us to allow him see his doctor and report tomorrow (Tuesday).

"We are determined and unrelenting to get into the matter. The Calabar channel dredging project has been a conduit through which huge sums of money have been diverted."

Senator Uzodinma was arrested upon his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja from Lagos over an allegation of failure to execute a contract of $12m for the dredging of Calabar channel for which he had been paid.

In a statement he released following the Senator's arrest on November 11, Obono-Obla said "The panel is investigating economic sabotage against Senator Uzodinma arising out of the failure of his company to execute a contract of $12m for the dredging of Calabar channel awarded by the NPA."