Gyang, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Protocol, Musa Ashoms, said that he received with rude shock the report of the killing of 12 persons at Kumbun, in Mangu local government area.

The Lawmaker, who is presently in the USA on a Senate Committee Delegation on legislative engagement, described the killing as an act of terrorism and a reversal to the dark days.

“All citizens of Plateau should, with one voice, condemn and denounce this wickedness.

‘Security agencies must act fast and apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice and to take all appropriate steps to secure law abiding citizens,” he said.

He appealed to all well meaning people not to concede to the obvious provocation of this dastardly act to lose faith in the peace process.

Gyang cautioned against violent reprisals, emphasising that doing so would only worsen the situation.

He commiserated with the Government and people of the state and prayed for the repose of the souls of all victims of terror.