Senator Teslim Folarin loses wife

The news of her death filtered into social media when friends and well-wishers were condoling with the lawmaker through their social media accounts.

A media aide of the Senator, YSO Olaniyi later announced the demise of the late Barrister through a statement that was released to the media on the same day.

The released statement read: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother and sister, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin. The wife of Oyo Central Senator was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon. She breathed her last in the UK.

“The deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked on the door. May Almighty God Comfort us and grant late Angela an eternal rest.”.