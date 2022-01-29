The Senator representing Oyo Central senatorial district, Teslim Folarin has lost his wife, Barrister Angela Folarin on Friday 28th January.
Senator Teslim Folarin loses wife
The demise of the Senator’s wife filtered into social media on Friday evening
The news of her death filtered into social media when friends and well-wishers were condoling with the lawmaker through their social media accounts.
A media aide of the Senator, YSO Olaniyi later announced the demise of the late Barrister through a statement that was released to the media on the same day.
The released statement read: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother and sister, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin. The wife of Oyo Central Senator was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon. She breathed her last in the UK.
“The deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked on the door. May Almighty God Comfort us and grant late Angela an eternal rest.”.
Friends and families of the Senator and his deceased wife have taken to social media to commiserate with his family since the news broke with his fellow lawmaker from Oyo state, Oloye Akin Alabi making a post to that effect on Twitter.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng