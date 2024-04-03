Senator shares 7,200 bags of grains to Kogi constituents that voted for her

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gesture was aimed at cushioning the effects of the economic hardship ravaging the country.

The grains, including rice, beans, and millet, were distributed to the 57 wards of the five local government areas of the senatorial district. The five benefiting Local Government Areas are; Okene, Adavi, Okehi, Ajaokuta and Ogorimagongo. The beneficiaries include; Muslim and Christian communities, drivers’ unions, Okada unions, mechanics, and pensioners, among others.

Addressing the crowd at the distribution centre, Akpoti-Uduoghan said the gesture was for all her constituents, irrespective of party affiliations, to alleviate the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

“This is just my way of giving back to the people who voted me into office.