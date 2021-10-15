RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator says Nigeria's security challenges will soon be over

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North-Central) has assured Nigerians that the various security challenges facing country will soon be over.

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Daily Post Nigeria)
Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Daily Post Nigeria)

He listed the challenges to include kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and insurgency.

A statement by his Media Aide, Hassan Sanyinnawal, quoted the erstwhile governor of Sokoto State as saying that “measures were being taken by the Federal Government to overcome the challenges giving Nigerians sleepless nights“.

He said the Federal Government was working in tandem with the National Assembly and security agencies in finding solutions to the challenges.

Wamakko called on Nigerians to sustain their support for the government to achieve the desired goals.

The senator, who spoke while being received by his supporters after returning from Abuja, sympathised with the victims of banditry, cattle rustling, insurgency and kidnapping across the nation.

He prayed God to forgive those who lost their lives and give their families the formidable fortitude to bear their irreparable losses.

