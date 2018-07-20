Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Senator says Buhar's Executive Order 6 targets thieves

Abdullahi Gumel Senator says Buhari's 'Executive Order 6' targets thieves

Gumel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that only “thieves” would be afraid of an order meant to help preserve assets wrongfully acquired.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) boss Amaju Pinnick has apologized to the President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians for the Super Eagles group stage exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Daily Trust)

Sen. Abdullahi Gumel (APC-Jigawa) has urged Nigerians not to express fears over the Executive Order 6, recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gumel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that only “thieves” would be afraid of an order meant to help preserve assets wrongfully acquired.

The lawmaker, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on States and Local Government Administration, said it was not meant to witch-hunt Nigerians except those looting the resources of the country for personal interest.

“If somebody is kicking against, it may be that the person is a thief. The order stipulates that if you are identified before the conclusion of the rule of law, those assets should be forfeited.

“If the court gives you back your assets, then you can take them back.

“A situation where court decision drags for more than a year and a suspect keeps spending proceeds of a questionable asset is no longer going to be tolerated with the signing of the order.

“Also, suspects will no longer be allowed to siphon proceeds of questionable assets, “he said.

On concerns that the order was part of plans by Buhari to deny Nigerians their rights, the lawmaker said there was no cause for concern.

He, however, said Nigerians who had questions to answer should be ready to submit to the relevant authorities.

“One of the senators said he was picked by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

“Will they just go and pick somebody up without anything. Why did they not pick me.

“So, nobody is above the law. Let everyone submit to the law and you will sleep quietly in your house and go about your businesses afterward.

Buhari had on July 5, signed the Executive Order 6, which seeks to restrain owners of assets under investigation from carrying out further transaction on such assets.

Reactions have continued to trail the signing of the order with some legal experts describing it as unconstitutional and undemocratic.

They further argued that it would usurp the powers of the National Assembly while rendering the maxim, “nothing is a crime that hasn’t been established,” inconsequential.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Airways FG renames national carrier from "Nigeria Airways" to...bullet
2 Nigeria Air Aviation union threatens to sabotage FG's new national carrierbullet
3 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet

Related Articles

Buhari President declares national emergency on war against corruption
In Abuja Protesters storm NASS, call for Saraki, Dogara’s resignation
Restructuring Southern and Middle Belt Forum stopped from flying to summit
Buhari Here’s what president’s new corruption law really means
JAMB FG approves N133m for acquisition of CBT facility to check leakages
APC 3 things we learnt from governing party's convention
Ekiti Election Secondus, other PDP leaders protest at National Assembly over police brutality
Buhari PDP says president has no constitutional powers to sign Executive Order 6
Niger Delta New Vision Here's how FG plans to tackle issues in Nigeria’s oil rich region
Malami NASS summons AGF over Buhari’s "controversial" Executive Orders

Local

Weather Forecast - NiMet
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy sky, rains, thunderstorms on Saturday
Speaker, House of Rep condoles Bauchi windstorm victims
Yakubu Dogara Speaker of the House of Representatives mourns ex-IG Coomasie
Gwamnan jihar Edo Godwin Obaseki
Godwin Obaseki Edo state inaugurates 12-man Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy
Marigayi Alhaji Ibrahim Coomasie
Coomassie Former Inspector General of Police buried in Katsina