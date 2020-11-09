Senator Theodore Orji who represents Abia central in the upper legislative chamber, has made a case for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Nnamdi Kanu-led IPOB seeks a separate, independent state from the southeast and adjoining regions of Nigeria.

During an interactive session with journalists to commemorate his 70th birthday, Orji who is a former governor of Abia State, said President Buhari should hold talks with the group his administration has labelled a terrorist organisation.

“There is nothing bad in discussing with IPOB. If you don’t discuss with them, they will continue to give you trouble,” he said.

IPOB members during a march in the east (ThisDay) AFP

The senator added that the southeast has been marginalised for far too long, hence the agitations for a separate nation.

“We can’t be happy when other regions have six states and we have five. It shows that we are marginalised and cheated. That is what is causing the agitation in the region.

“Some groups are agitating that the zone should be a country on its own. Others are demanding restructuring because it is glaring that the southeast is being marginalised.

“If you treat me fairly like you treat other people and I’m convinced that you are sincere, I will not complain. It is when I look around me and I see that I am being marginalised and treated like a second-class citizen that would make people be agitating,” Orji added.

Orji also wondered why the Igbos haven’t been allowed to produce a Nigerian president since the return to civilian rule in 1999.