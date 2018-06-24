Senator Omo-Agege's supporters disrupt Buhari’s speech

According to reports, violence ensued over a disagreement, disrupting proceedings at the venue.
You will recall that Senator Omo-Agege allegedly led thugs into the national assembly complex to steal the Senate's mace.
The lawmaker was also subsequently arrested by the Police following the incident which occurred on April 18, 2018.
Also, the security personnel attached to the outgoing APC Chairman, John Oyegun have clashed with the advance security team of President Buhari.
According to Vanguard, Oyegun’s men, who arrived the venue around 2:00pm tried to force themselves and were resisted by the President’s advance team, leading to a fight.
This prompted the other presidential details to come to the rescue of their personnel and succeeded in pushing Oyegun’s men out of the venue, refusing them entry.
Meanwhile, former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole has been confirmed as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).