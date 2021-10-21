Senator Ndume considers leaving Nigeria because of FG’s rising recurrent expenditure

The lawmaker decried the huge amount being paid as personnel and overhead costs despite the embargo placed on recruitment by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said he is ‘’already thinking of where to run to’’ if relevant authorities refuse to address the situation he described as a “time bomb ticking out”.

Ndume expressed his concern on Thursday, October 21, 2021, when the Chairman of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Mr Ekpo Nta appeared before Senate Committee on Establishment to defend his agency’s 2021 budget.

He said that Nta was supposed to know the total wage bill of the Federal Government workers, adding that that would help the lawmakers to address the yearly increase in the recurrent expenditure component of the budget.

He argued that the increase in the wages and salaries of FG workers without new recruitments and constant retirement of workers on yearly basis, was unjustifiable.

Ndume said, “Honestly speaking, a time bomb is ticking out there with this policy because of the doors shut out against millions of youths seeking for employment through the embargo .

“Making it worrisome is the fact that despite the policy , since 2018 till now, recurrent expenditure components of yearly budget have been increasing .

“In 2018, it was N3.5trn; N4trn in 2019; N4.5trn in 2020; N5.6trn in 2021and N6.83trn in the projected N16.39trn in the 2022 budget .

“It is bad for recurrent expenditure to be increasing on yearly basis without increase in the number of workforce through required recruitments.