Senator Melaye urges unity among Nigerians

Sen. Dino Melaye, Kogi West Senatorial District, has urged Nigerians to uphold the unity and peace of the country in spite of their religious, political and ethnicity differences.

Melaye made the call call at a dinner and reception organised by the Okun Development Initiatives (ODI) and in honour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, and Public Complaints Commissioner, Kogi, Olusuyi Otitoju, on Friday night in Abuja.

He also advised Okun people not to politicise the virtues that united them.

“People should not because of bread and butter, Naira and Kobo sell the consciences of our people or politicie Okun land,’’ he said

Melaye commended ODI for the reception and described Ologbondiyan as a “one single Nigerian with multiple competences’’.

He also said that the emergence of Ologbondiyan as PDP spokesman had given a new face to PDP and Nigerian politics.

Chief Victoria Awomolo, keynote speaker at the occasion, called for specialised courts to try economic and financial crimes and other corruption cases.

Awomolo said this would reduce the burden on normal courts and ensure speedy trial of offenders.

“We also need total overhaul of the security apparatus in the country, beginning from recruitment of more personnel, provision of more advanced facilities and tools to combat crimes.’’

Reponding, Ologbondiyan commended the group for honouring him, saying the award had encouraged him to do more for the country, urging all to contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

“For us in Okun land, we were all brought up to speak the truth and to fight injustices wherever we find ourselves.

“As a people, wherever we find ourselves, we must think and work toward emancipation of our people back home,’’ Ologbondiyan said.