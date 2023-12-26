Senator Lawan empowers constituents with cars, grinding machines, pots

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the machinery included 36 tractors, 13 rice mills, 10 rice planters, 302 harvesters and 2000 sprayers.

Others were 60 cars, 250 motorcycles, 2,226 water pumps, 1,497 grinding machines and 1,800 pots and stoves.

Speaking while giving out the items in Gashua on Monday, Lawan said that "empowerment creates jobs and promotes self-sufficiency."

He promised to always attract federal projects and programmes to the constituency and the state at large.

Lawan, who was the President of the 9th Senate, commended Governor Mai Mala Buni for his support and purposeful leadership in the state.

He thanked his constituents for their mandate, understanding, resilience and cooperation even in difficult times.

In a remark, Buni said that Lawan's empowerment initiative was in tandem with various policies and programmes of the state.

He, however, cautioned the beneficiaries against selling the equipment, saying they should use them judiciously to earn a living.

