Senator Kingibe launches new road in FCT, vows to deliver all projects

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Ireti Kingibe inaugurating the Karu-Ishan road in the FCT, on Saturday March 2, 2024 [NAN]
Senator Ireti Kingibe has pledged to ensure the full execution of all constituency projects earmarked in the budget for the FCT.

“Everything that’s budgeted for in the zonal intervention projects will be done,” she said during the opening of Karu-Ishan Road on Saturday.

Kingibe who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the Senate, said her tenure will be marked by delivery of dividends of democracy to the constituents.

“What you see in the budget, you will see on the ground,” she added and called for unity among the people and more support for the Labour Party to ensure a better Nigeria.

“I have come to work for you, and I need your cooperation, support, and trust to succeed.

“In every budget, there are zonal intervention projects for each senator for their constituencies, and this is one of the projects that is part of my zonal intervention programme.

“I must say that when I came, people tried to coax me that oh, let’s do as we used to do, share the money.

“I said, no, everything that’s budgeted for in that zonal intervention projects will be done, and this is one of them,” Kingibe said.

According to her, the road project was executed within four months.

On the absence of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike during the inauguration of the project, Kingibe said he was busy with other assignments.

According to her, she has no disagreement with the minister as many people insinuate.

“The minister is busy with another assignment that’s why he is not here today.

“Perhaps this is a very small road project, so it’s not a big deal for him to come for a small project like this,” she added.

Kingibe said apart from projects earmarked for execution, she has also initiated many empowerment plans for people of the FCT.

The Senator said she had paid the registration fees of 2,000 students sitting for the forthcoming Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examination and will do the same for those sitting for the West African Examination Council examination.

According to her, youths and women will be given priority during her term in the Senate.

News Agency Of Nigeria

