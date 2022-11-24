RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator Kalu called out over silence on insecurity in Abia North

What's going on in Abia north?

Senate, Dr Orji Kalu [Politics Nigeria]

Former Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, has called out the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, over his alleged indifference to the security situation in Abia North, the zone he (Kalu) represents in the Senate.

Ohuabunwa berated the former Abia State governor during a media interaction with the state Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), saying it smacked of docility and poor representation for Kalu to remain silent when his area is groaning under insecurity.

What's going on in Abia north?: The five local government areas that make up Abia North senatorial district have been on the throes of insecurity, which has affected especially Umunneochi, Isuikwuato and Arochukwu where the activities of armed herdsmen and suspected gunmen have become rampant.

Kalu's silence: But Ohuabunwa, who is staging a return to the Senate as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Abia North, regretted that Kalu could not even raise a motion in the Senate to draw the attention to the sufferings of the people he represents.

The damage: He lamented that so many lives have been lost, property destroyed while economic and social activities have been disrupted in Abia North, yet the senator representing the zone appears comfortable with the situation of things.

Ohuabunwa, who was a prominent voice in the eighth Senate as the Senate Committee Chairman on Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases, blamed the current National Assembly for their inability to checkmate the excesses of President Muhammadu Buhari.

What should have been done to Buhari: According to him, Buhari would not have remained in office till now if the present National Assembly were as vibrant as the previous session, adding that Buhari should have been impeached.

