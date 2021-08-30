Senator hopes son's murder will help Nigeria defeat insecurity

Captain Abdulkarim Na'Allah was strangled to death in his Kaduna home on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The killers of the 36-year-old pilot gained access to his home through the roof, and stole a Lexus SUV vehicle from his parking lot.

Pulse Nigeria

Senator Na'Allah in a statement on Monday, August 30 described his son as 'such a wonderful person'.

He noted that the deceased's life was not any better than that of other Nigerians, and that the family will leave everything 'in the hands of almighty Allah'.

"We express the hope that his death will play a major role in finding solutions to the problem facing our great nation," the lawmaker said.

The Federal Government has struggled to contain the wave of violence that has affected many parts of the country, especially over the past couple of years.