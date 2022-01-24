RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator drags estranged wife of Fani-Kayode to court over alleged defamation

A former senator, Mrs Grace Bent has dragged Precious Chikwendu, estranged wife of former Aviation Minister, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode to the Federal High Court, Abuja over alleged defamation of character.

Senator Grace Bent

When the matter was called on Monday, however, Chikwendu was absent in court and there was no legal representation on her behalf.

Mr Joseph Offor who announced his appearance for the prosecution said that he was holding the brief of Mr Victor Okoye who was away in Lagos.

Offor told the court that he had little information about the case and so could not explain why Chikwendu and her legal team were absent in court.

The trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu subsequently adjourned the matter until March 10 for arraignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chikwendu, an ex-beauty queen had, through her social media handle, accused Bent of using the police to intimidate her with regards to the feud between her and her former husband.

Bent, however, in a statement, described the allegation as “very weighty” adding that she was consulting with her legal team and would not hesitate to seek appropriate legal redress.

Bent, who is a close friend and longtime political associate of Fani-Kayode, has debunked the allegations, describing it as a “very weighty” one that carries “assassination tendencies and intendment.”

