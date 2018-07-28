news

Sen. Suleiman Adokwe, (PDP-Nasarawa Southern Zone), has called on government authorities to intensify efforts on ameliorating the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Adokwe made this call while donating food items to the displaced Tiv farmers on Saturday in Lafia, following recent attacks in the senatorial zone.

He noted that apart from those taking refuge at the various camps, there were so many others being sheltered by spirited individuals, as they needed urgent intervention from government and spirited individuals.

“I thank the people of the state for their show of brotherliness to the displaced persons by accommodating them in their homes, thereby cushioning the effects of their misfortune,” he said.

Adokwe said his attention was recently drawn to the acute hunger being experienced by the IDPs across the zone, which prompted him to donate the food items in order to ease their situation.

“My attention was also drawn to the fact that there are people staying in various private homes across Obi, Agwatashi, Doma, Agbashi and some other communities.

“You will find one family in any of these communities accommodating up to 30 persons, thereby making it extremely difficult to feed.

“We, therefore, decided to provide food items regularly to enable them survive and I call on the government to also channel their relief materials and other health interventions to them,” Adokwe added.

He charged the government to expedite action by putting necessary measures in place for the IDPs to return to their homes.

Receiving the food items for distribution to the IDPs, Mr Thomas Gaar, the state president of the ‘Mzough U Tiv’ socio-cultural organisation, thanked the senator for the gesture.

Gaar said that the items would go a long way to alleviate the suffering of the people, who had lost their means of livelihood to the recent attacks.