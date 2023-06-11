The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator Bamidele urges Tinubu to assist in Ekweremadu’s release

News Agency Of Nigeria

He called on Tinubu to deploy all the necessary diplomatic means for the release of Ekweremadu.

President Bola Tinubu and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele. [Facebook:OpeyemiBamidele]
President Bola Tinubu and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele. [Facebook:OpeyemiBamidele]

Recommended articles

He made the call in his remarks at the valedictory session for the outgoing senators of the 9th Senate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Ekweremadu, a former Deputy Senate President was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison for organ trafficking in May.

The sentencing was done at the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opeyemi who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters said what happened to Ekweremadu could have happened to any parent.

“My heart goes to that gentleman distinguished Sen. Ike Ekweremadu,” he said.

He called on Tinubu to deploy all the necessary diplomatic means for the release of Ekweremadu.

Bamidele also mourned four senators who died while serving the people of their senatorial districts in the National Assembly.

They include: Sen. Bayo Osinowo (Lagos East), Sen. Rose Oko (Cross River North), Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu (Imo North) and Sen. Ignatius Longjam (Plateau South).

ADVERTISEMENT

He further appreciated the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, for the opportunity to serve as the chairman of the committee on judiciary human rights and legal matters.

“On behalf of all of us in the committee, it was a wonderful opportunity you gave us to add value.

“Under your watch, our committee participated in the passage of very important bills.

“Our committee was also responsible for the speedy confirmation of two Chief Justices of Nigeria and President Court of Appeal and five other Chief Judges of different courts in this country.

“Nigeria’s story is not going to be the same under the new administration and I call on all of us to continue to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Tinubu signed a bill that is important to us on the retirement age of our judges.

“Under your watch, the budget of the judiciary was increased geometrically from N95 billion in 2018; N110 billion in 2021; N120 billion in 2022 and 125 billion in 2023.

“It is not yet uhuru. I know the incoming senate will also do more from where you are living this baton.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Etsu Nupe turbans 17 village heads, harps on peaceful coexistence

Etsu Nupe turbans 17 village heads, harps on peaceful coexistence

Senator Bamidele urges Tinubu to assist in Ekweremadu’s release

Senator Bamidele urges Tinubu to assist in Ekweremadu’s release

Yoruba actors seek FG’s support for creation of film villages

Yoruba actors seek FG’s support for creation of film villages

Explore gains of June 12 to deepen democracy, IBB urges Nigerians

Explore gains of June 12 to deepen democracy, IBB urges Nigerians

Marriage woes, supremacy battle amongst celebrities dominate social media trends

Marriage woes, supremacy battle amongst celebrities dominate social media trends

Police arrest wanted kidnappers, bandits’ informant, 11 others in Abuja

Police arrest wanted kidnappers, bandits’ informant, 11 others in Abuja

Lawyer sets agenda for Tinubu, urges appointment of seasoned NSA

Lawyer sets agenda for Tinubu, urges appointment of seasoned NSA

June 12 annulment, a tragic mistake - Jerry Gana

June 12 annulment, a tragic mistake - Jerry Gana

Why does Nigeria celebrate June 12 as Democracy Day?

Why does Nigeria celebrate June 12 as Democracy Day?

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors