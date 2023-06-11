Senator Bamidele urges Tinubu to assist in Ekweremadu’s release

He made the call in his remarks at the valedictory session for the outgoing senators of the 9th Senate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Ekweremadu, a former Deputy Senate President was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison for organ trafficking in May.

The sentencing was done at the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, UK.

Opeyemi who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters said what happened to Ekweremadu could have happened to any parent.

“My heart goes to that gentleman distinguished Sen. Ike Ekweremadu,” he said.

He called on Tinubu to deploy all the necessary diplomatic means for the release of Ekweremadu.

Bamidele also mourned four senators who died while serving the people of their senatorial districts in the National Assembly.

They include: Sen. Bayo Osinowo (Lagos East), Sen. Rose Oko (Cross River North), Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu (Imo North) and Sen. Ignatius Longjam (Plateau South).

He further appreciated the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, for the opportunity to serve as the chairman of the committee on judiciary human rights and legal matters.

“On behalf of all of us in the committee, it was a wonderful opportunity you gave us to add value.

“Under your watch, our committee participated in the passage of very important bills.

“Our committee was also responsible for the speedy confirmation of two Chief Justices of Nigeria and President Court of Appeal and five other Chief Judges of different courts in this country.

“Nigeria’s story is not going to be the same under the new administration and I call on all of us to continue to work.

“President Tinubu signed a bill that is important to us on the retirement age of our judges.

“Under your watch, the budget of the judiciary was increased geometrically from N95 billion in 2018; N110 billion in 2021; N120 billion in 2022 and 125 billion in 2023.