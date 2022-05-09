RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator Arthur Nzeribe dies at 83

The politician died on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in a foreign hospital.

Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe is dead.
Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe is dead. (Punch)

Second Republic politician, Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe is dead.

The politician died at the age of 83 in a foreign hospital.

The family of the deceased on Sunday, May 8, 2022, confirmed his death in a statement titled, ‘Our mighty Iroko has fallen: Senator Chief Francis is dead’.

The statement signed by Ojiabu Francis Anyegbu Nzeribe, Anthony Akpati Nzeribe, and Ojiabu Oliver Nwedo Nzeribe on behalf of the Nzeribe Royal Family, stated that the politician died on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The statement reads, “Umudei Royal Village of Oguta in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, in total submission to the will of God Almighty and in appreciation of a remarkably worthy life hereby announces the death of our Son, Cousin, Uncle, Husband, Father, and Grandfather, Distinguished Senator, Chief Francis Arthur Uzoma Nzeribe (Ogbuagu, Oshiji, Damarae Oyirrba of Oguta) on the 5th day of May 2022 at the age of 83.

“While we are pained by this loss, we are proud of this African Legend who distinguished himself in various fields including sports, international business, and politics and gave the Nzeribe brand worldwide acclaim.

“The family has immediately commenced the necessary traditional consultations and will in due course release a programme for funeral rites.

“We appeal to the public to respect the privacy of the family and the solemnity of this event to enable us to grieve in peace.”

As a senator, Nzeribe represented Imo Orlu constituency in the Senate from May 1999 to May 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

