‘Attacks by insurgents is on the increase,’ Sen. Ali Ndume

Boko Haram Senator Ali Ndume says Boko Haram attacks have increased

The lawmaker, who represents Borno South Senatorial District also hailed the Army’s effort in the war against Boko Haram.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Ali Ndume says Boko Haram attacks have increased play

Boko Haram fighters

(BBC)

Senator Ali Ndume has revealed that attacks by Boko Haram insurgents is on the increase.

The lawmaker, who represents Borno South Senatorial District also hailed the Army’s effort in the war against Boko Haram.

According to Punch, Ndume said “I don’t know exactly what is happening. The truth of the matter is that there is a resurface or escalation of intermittent attacks by the insurgents, over which I have raised the alarm and to which I have called the attention of the authorities.

“But I am happy with the response of the Nigerian Army particularly after the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, ordered and relocated the operational headquarters of the Army to Gozombali in Guzama Local Government Area. That is very commendable.

“I am hoping that at the same time they will also increase and intensify the fight against insurgency in other blackspots in the Sambisa Forest and the Mandara Mountains in Gworza Local Government Area.”

Ransom for Leah Sharibu

The lawmaker also said the recent attacks by Boko Haram in Borno state could be to get the government to pay for Leah Sharibu’s release.

Sharibu was kidnapped along with her school mates from a secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe state.

She was held back by the terrorists because she refused to denounce Christianity.

According to him, “The stronger ones who still have the audacity to carry out major attacks are those from Mohammed Nuru’s Boko Haram faction that is operating from the fringes, which is the group that we are suspecting got money from the negotiation for the release of the Dapchi girls.

ALSO READ: Army discovers Boko Haram's recruitment link on Facebook

“Now they are psychologically pressing for more money through propaganda by using Leah Sharibu.

“Yes, this is true because they must get money to carry out their operations, and the only source of money is the ransom paid to them. But then, the government is in a tight situation.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai has consistently maintained that the terror group has been completely defeated.

