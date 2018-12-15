Senator Godswill Akpabio’s wife, Mrs Unoma Akpabio reportedly created a scene at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state on Friday, December 14, 2018.

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari was in the state to launch the flag off of her pet project, Future Assured Programme.

According to Vanguard, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) had partnered with her organisation to empower about 11,600 women and youths in Akwa-Ibom.

As required by protocol, the First Lady of the state, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel was supposed to welcome Mrs. Aisha Buhari on her maiden visit to the state.

What caused the confusion

Confusion however ensued when Senator Akpabio’s wife reportedly shoved Mrs. Udom Emmanuel aside and took her position to receive the First Lady, who was about to alight from the plane.

The action of the Senator’s wife caused security aides and members of the First Lady’s protocol team to wade in and try to restore calm.

The First Lady also did not get off the plane until Mrs. Akpabio was convinced to give way for the First Lady of the state to welcome her guest officially.

After the chaos which lasted for about 25 minutes, Vanguard reports that Mrs. Buhari alighted from the plane into the embrace of Mrs. Udom Emmanuel who welcome her and introduced her to women in her entourage.

Mrs. Akabio refuses to be pushed aside

It is alleged that Senator Akpabio’s wife still found her way through the security cordon around the First Lady to welcome her too.

An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard condemned the action of Mrs. Akpabio.

“She received the wife of President Yaradua during her time, and also received Mrs. Patience Jonathan, no woman ever insulted her this way,” she added.

In the video obtained from @segalink’s Twitter handle, wife of the Akwa-Ibom state Governor, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel made it clear that she is not in competition with anyone, adding that her husband’s administration will continue to do the right thing.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, since his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has openly declaredon several occasions, that he will work to make sure his former protégé, and Governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom is defeated in 2019.

According to reports, Akpabio left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following a fall out with Governor Emmanuel.