Senator Adeleke reportedly failed to graduate from university

Ademola Adeleke Senator reportedly failed to graduate from American university

  • Published:
The Director of Public Relations at the university reportedly said though Adeleke attended the university, he didn't graduate.

There is a report that Osun Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, failed to graduate from the Jacksonville State University in Alabama, United States of America in 1986.

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting, ICiR, reports that Senator Adeleke, who is currently representing Osun West Senatorial District, did not graduate from the American institution.

Buffy Lockette, the Director of Public Relations at the university, was reportedly quoted as saying though Adeleke attended the university, he didn't graduate from the same university.

The ICiR reports that Lockette's statement was in response to a mailed enquiry.

Your request was forwarded to me. According to our records, he attended JSU but did not graduate. I cannot provide any additional information. Perhaps you can learn more at http://www.studentclearinghouse.org,” Lockette reportedly informed ICiR.

Ademola Adeleke denies certificate forgery allegation

Senator Ademola Adeleke has denied the allegation of certificate forgery levelled against him.

According to Punch, reports on social media alleged that the Senator did not use his original O level certificate when he contested the Osun West Senatorial District by-election in July 2017.

Senator Ademola Adeleke has emerged the winner of the Osun state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election. play

Senator Ademola Adeleke

Also, a group known as Renewal Youth Movement called out the Senator, asking him to present the original copies of his certificates or be dragged to court.

In his response, the Senator, through his younger brother, Dele Adeleke told Punch that the allegation is false.

He said “How can anybody believe such a story? You know the kind of opposition that rose up against him last year. Do you think the APC would not have raised the issues if he did not have the authentic certificates?

“Also, you are free to go to the school he attended and verify. That will be better than hearing from me or him. That story is not true and it should be discountenanced.”

PDP clears Adeleke for guber poll

Dr Eddy Olafeso, South West National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), says the party’s candidate for the Sept. 22 Osun gubernatorial poll had the pedigree to be governor.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Friday, Olafeso decried allegations that the PDP leadership skewed its Osun governorship primary in favour of Sen. Ademola Adeleke.

Olafeso said that PDP had internal mechanism for resolving disputes arising from party primaries which allowed aggrieved aspirants to raise issues within the bounds of party rules and processes.

On Adeleke’s qualification and eligibility, Olafeso said the party based its screening criteria on Sections 177[c] and 318 of the Nigerian constitution for interpretation on educational requirements for the office of governor.

