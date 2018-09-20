news

Senator Ademola Adeleke has defied the invitation of the Nigeria Police Force to appear in Abuja for arraignment over certain crimes just days before he contests in the Osun State gubernatorial election.

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, Senator Adeleke is facing charges of examination malpractice, criminal conspiracy, personation, breach of duty, and aiding and abetting.

The lawmaker is accused of conspiring with four others to carry out the acts while writing National Examination Council (NECO) on July 21, 2017.

Adeleke and the four other suspects were asked to report to the Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja immediately for arraignment in court.

While the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has described the invitation of their candidate in the September 22 gubernatorial election on "trumped-up" charges as "horrible, nauseating and displeasing" the accused appears to be unbothered.

In a video being circulated on social media, the Senator can be seen daring the Police to carry out his arrest, saying, "Who dem wan arrest?" in Pidgin English.

Adeleke will contest in the September 22 election just a year after he won the Osun West Senatorial bye election to replace his deceased brother, Isiaka, the first civilian governor of Osun State.

The election is expected to be closely contested between Adeleke, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) and Senator Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Senator Adeleke's alleged crimes

According to the Police, Senator Adeleke registered for NECO in 2017 by impersonating students of Ojo/Aro Community High School in Osun State. When he was arrested on July 27, 2017, he signed a statement admitting that he registered but did not sit for the examination.

However, according to a result obtained from NECO, Adeleke has seven credits and one pass in the examination he claimed he didn't participate in. It was also discovered that in his application, he claimed he was born on June 12, 1997 (20 years old) even though he was 57 at the time.

The others who have been implicated in the scandal are Adeleke's brother, Sikiru, principal of the school, Aregbesola Mufutau, the staff responsible for registration, Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo and a teacher, Dare Olutope.