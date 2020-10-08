Senator Elisha Abbo has appealed the judgement of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court that ordered him to pay N50 million to Osimibibra Warmate as compensation for assaulting her.

The emergence of a video that captured Abbo assaulting Warmate in May 2019 led to widespread outrage, and a public apology from the 42-year-old lawmaker.

The representative of Adamawa North Senatorial District was subsequently charged with two counts of criminal use of force and criminal assault when he was arraigned before a Chief Magistrates' Court in Abuja on July 8, 2019.

The magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, ruled in July 2020 that the evidence and exhibits tendered to the court did not prove the criminal charges against the lawmaker.

However, a fundamental rights suit filed by Warmate before the FCT High Court found Abbo liable for the assault according to a ruling delivered on September 28.

Justice Samira Bature ordered the lawmaker to pay a fine of N50 million and tender a public apology to his victim.

In a motion filed before the Court of Appeal in Abuja, Abbo said the fundamental rights procure by his victim was an inappropriate means of seeking redress.

According to a report by The Punch, Abbo argued that the facts of the case disclosed an "alleged tort of simple assault" and not torture or inhuman treatment.

He said the judge erred in law by dismissing his preliminary objection to the effect that the suit was not recognisable under Section 34 of the 1999 Constitution and the fundamental rights enforcement procedure.

The Adamawa lawmaker said Justice Bature erred by ruling that the applicant had proved her case as required by law whereas the evidence was not in her favour.

He also considered the N50 million award in favour of Warmate as excessive.