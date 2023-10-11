ADVERTISEMENT
Senate yet to receive official briefing on N-Power suspension

News Agency Of Nigeria

The scheme was created as a component of the government's National Social Investment Programme.

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Kaka who represented Borno South at the National Assembly, said this at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Wednesday in Abuja.

The federal government had on Oct. 8, temporarily suspended the N-Power Programme of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to ensure proper audit of the programme.

“For now, I’m yet to receive the official briefing on the suspension and the substitution of a new programme.

“I don’t want to comment on that but as a lawmaker saddled with the responsibility of this committee, I will study the enabling law that brought N-power as well as the bill that is before us that scaled second reading.

“If there is no overlap and it is out, and the suspension was in the best interest of Nigerians, I will allow it go. But where the suspension is in the best interest of Nigerians, you will see me shouting on the floor that we should bring it back.

“I will not comment on whether we are going to investigate or not until after receiving briefs from the relevant MDAs,” he said.

The federal government launched the N-Power scheme on June 8, 2016, to address youth unemployment and help to increase social development.

The scheme was created as a component of the government’s National Social Investment Programme.

It will be recalled that the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) Amendment Bill, 2023, had on Tuesday, scaled through a second reading at the Senate.

The bill sought to amend the National Social Investment Programme Agency Act for proper and effective management and implementation of the National Social Investment Programmes under the Presidency.

It also sought to transfer the agency from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to the Presidency under the direct supervision of the President.

