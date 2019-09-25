In a bid to understand how non-governmental organizations spend the aids and funds they receive from donors, the Senate has expressed desire to look into what NGOs in Nigeria do with development aids.

This was part of the Senate discussions during its plenary session on Wednesday, September 25, 2019,

The motion, which was moved by Senator Oloriegbe Yahaya (Ilorin West) was seconded by Senator Ali Ndume ( Borno South).

In his submission, Oloriegbe said scrutinizing the NGOs is necessary to make development aids more effective to work for Nigerians.

Reacting to the motion, Ndume said, “there are about 75 NGOs scattered in Maiduguri that nobody knows what they do.”

Senator Ajibola Bashiru (Osun Central) corroborated Ndume saying, “A lot of resources are given to non-state actors without knowing what they are used for.”

The lawmakers therefore, agreed that the National Planning Commission should be directed to come up with a policy framework that will create mechanisms for development cooperation and aid effectiveness in Nigeria.

The Senate also directed that relevant standing committee should monitor implementation of resolution and at the same time produce necessary framework that would help in the attainment of the objectives.

According to Punch, the lawmakers also directed the relevant standing committee that oversees Ministries, Departments and Agencies, who are beneficiaries of development aids/grants, to request for, analyse and consider such aid/grants in appropriation of funds for the MDAs activities.

While responding to the motion, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said, “This is also an important topic that forms our legislative agenda.

“Aids to Nigeria should not be treated like it is treated elsewhere.

“We need a framework that will ensure that if there is any aid given to us, it must be for the benefit of our people.”

Meanwhile, the Senate had earlier announced that all standing committees of the upper chamber would be inaugurated on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.