RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate wants suspension of planned concession of Zungeru hydroelectric plant

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senate has urged National Council on Privatization and the Bureau of Public Enterprises(BPE) to suspend the planned concession of 700 Mega Watts(MW) Zungeru hydroelectric power plant in Niger.

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

This followed the adoption of a motion by Sen. Gabriel Susuwam (PDP-Benue) and Sen.Abdullahi Yahaya(PDP-Kebbi) at Wednesday’s plenary.

Recommended articles

Presenting the motion, tagged “the need for Senate intervention in the ongoing bid to concession Zungeru hydroelectric power plant in Niger, Abubakar said the plant was the second largest hydroelectric plant in Niger, after Kanji Hydro power station.

He said the contract was originally awarded in 2013 in the sum of 1.3 billion dollars.

He said apart from the huge loan secured by Federal Government from Exim Bank to fund the construction, the National Assembly has since the commencement of construction work on the plant approved billions of naira annually.

According to him, over N43billion was allocated to the project in the 2022 budget and another N76.5 billion was proposed by the executive in 2023 budget.

He said the project was expected to have been completed within 60 months from date of execution of the contract in 2013,but several factors have threatened the speedy completion of the project.

He said Senate’s intervention was based on the need to ensure accountability for the huge annual budgetary allocations made to the project over the years,especially on the issue of managing unsettled external loans tied to the project.

He said there was the need to establish whether the proposed concession of Zungeru plant was an exercise that would ensure that government get the deserved value for funds expended and that community related issues do not arise.

Senate in its resolution on the motion mandated its committee on Power to investigate the circumstances and conditions under which the 700 MW power plant was to be concessioned.

It also mandated the committee to investigate the completion level of the project,management of external loans from Chinese Exim Bank tied to the project and the fate of unsettled host communities where the project was sited.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Vote Tinubu for continuity — Badaru tells Jigawa residents

2023: Vote Tinubu for continuity — Badaru tells Jigawa residents

Naira Redesign: Ohuabunwa calls for repeal of CBN Act

Naira Redesign: Ohuabunwa calls for repeal of CBN Act

Nigerians in U.S. postpone presidential debate, call for accountability

Nigerians in U.S. postpone presidential debate, call for accountability

2023: U.S Consulate trains 150 journalists on election reporting

2023: U.S Consulate trains 150 journalists on election reporting

13% derivation fund: we only received N2.1bn – Edo govt

13% derivation fund: we only received N2.1bn – Edo govt

Senate wants suspension of planned concession of Zungeru hydroelectric plant

Senate wants suspension of planned concession of Zungeru hydroelectric plant

U.S. mission announces availability of no-interview student visa renewals

U.S. mission announces availability of no-interview student visa renewals

Poll ranks Obiano as best Anambra governor since 1999

Poll ranks Obiano as best Anambra governor since 1999

'He would not come' - Sowore challenges Peter Obi to TV debate

'He would not come' - Sowore challenges Peter Obi to TV debate

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

Photo used for the purpose of illustration. .

Errant soldier kills humanitarian worker, colleague before he was gunned down

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register. (ICPC)

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register [Exclusive]

President Muhammadu Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria.

Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria Tuesday