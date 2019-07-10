The Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to ban the production, importation or circulation of snipers insecticide ,a product currently used to commit suicide.

This followed a motion sponsored by Sen. Theodore Orji (PDP-Abia) and 15 others on the rising incidence of suicides among Nigerians.

Orji, while making his presentation noted with grave concern, the rising cases of suicide ,particularly among young Nigerians.

He said suicide could be prevented particularly when family, friends and close relatives of the person contemplating suicide provided support ,either by way of encouragement, listening to them or removing means of committing suicide such as dangerous drugs and chemicals especially sniper.

He also said that it is worrisome that the number of Nigerians taking their lives had assumed a frightening dimension, saying that government, religious institutions and other relevant corporate bodies have not addressed the ugly situation in the country.

He said the situation may continue, if not properly addressed.

Orji said that there is need to create awareness on how to control stress and depression by government, religious institutions and other relevant corporate bodies and the establishment of trauma centres across the federation.

This,he said would also reduce the rate of suicide in the country.

Contributing , Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi(Ekiti) said the issue of suicide was more of a sociological issue that has to do with depression, mental issues and ultimately poverty.

He said the senate must interface with the executive to address the challenges in the economy by creating opportunities for employment via industrialisation and agriculture.

Contributing, Sen. Rochas Okorocha (APC-Imo) said many Nigerians were committing suicide because they were not happy.

He said the government should find out why people were not happy and why they were talking their lives.

Okorocha, therefore advocated for the creation of a government Department or Ministry of Happiness to address the problem.

Adopting the motion, the senate also urged the federal government through the Ministry of Information, National Orientation Agency (NOA),Ministry of Health to create awareness on how to control stress and depression.

The senate also urged the federal government through the National Universities Commission (NUC) to review the school curriculum and come up with compulsory courses that would enable students place value on their lives.

It also urged religious bodies across the federation to always preach love, peace and how to relieve stress and depression.

The senate also said there was need to engage the executive to expand its special intervention programme of to leverage on extant schemes like the N-Power in creating economic opportunities for the vulnerable people.