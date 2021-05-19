RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate urges FG to delay deployment of 5G network in Nigeria

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Senate Committee says no connection was found linking COVID-19 and 5G network technologies.

Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators [Tope Brown] Pulse Nigeria

The Senate on Wednesday, advised the Federal Government to delay its planned rollout of 5G network technology in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

This followed the adoption of the report of its Joint Committee on Science and Technology, ICT, Cyber Crime, and Primary Health at Wednesday's plenary.

Presenting the report, Chairperson of the Committee, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said the committee's investigation revealed that there was no connection between COVID-19 and 5G network technologies.

"Concerning the interaction between COVID-19 and 5G network technologies, the joint committee confirms and is convinced that there is no connection between them.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is caused by biological agent virus which is scientifically unconnected with the 5G technology.

"While the joint committee clarifies that there is no 5G deployment in Nigeria at the moment and that no licence has been issued to any Mobile Number Operator on commercial basis, it is our recommendation that Nigeria should still observe the trend of 5G deployments around the globe and engage in extensive sensitisation of the public through all channels before commencement of commercial deployments in the country," Tinubu said.

Some groups had linked COVID-19 to 5G technology, prompting the senate to embark on thorough investigation that took the committee one year to conclude.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

FBI arrests Governor Abiodun's aide over N144 million wire fraud

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme unveil new TV series 'Fatty & Sons'

Governor El-Rufai declares NLC President Wabba wanted, promises handsome reward

Senators back bill to imprison Nigerians for 15 years for paying ransom to kidnappers

UK finally pays Nigeria over N2 billion stolen by Ibori