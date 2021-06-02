RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate urges DPR to enforce ban on illegal cooking gas retailers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate has urged the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to clamp down on illegal roadside retailers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Nigerian Senate [Tope Brown]
Nigerian Senate [Tope Brown] Pulse Nigeria

This, the Senate said was to enhance safety in the country.

Recommended articles

The resolution was sequel to a motion moved by Sen. Ibikunle Amosun (APC-Ogun) during plenary on Tuesday.

The motion was “On the need to curb the rising cases of gas-related fire incidences, explosions and deaths in Ogun”.

The upper chamber also urged DPR to step up the clamp down on illegal roadside retailers of LPG who operate without a valid licence or who operate within residential areas.

The senate equally mandated its Committees on Gas, and Industries to investigate the cause(s) of the recent cases of Gas explosions in Ogun, other states and the FCT.

This, it said was in order to find permanent and sustainable solutions that would save the lives of the people, and report back to the Senate.

Moving the motion, Amosun said that natural gas found in abundance in the country had continued to gain acceptance among most homes in Nigeria as it was used for cooking, welding.

He said that this essential commodity if not well managed and regulated, could be a curse rather than a blessing because of the loss of lives and destruction of properties that were usually associated with it whenever anything went wrong.

The lawmaker called on regulatory agencies in the LPG to live up to their responsibilities to enforce standards, clamp down on influx of sub-standard cylinders and retailers who dispense adulterated gas.

The resolutions were all adopted after a voiced vote by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

Shatta Wale and Nima boys allegedly attack contractors for not letting him pass (VIDEO)

Niger Government still unsure how many students were kidnapped, as Governor remains abroad

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

You'll never reach Stonebwoy's level; Secret Billions blast Kuami Eugene over disrespect

Shoprite finally leaves Nigeria for good

Gov Uzodinma says Gulak's murder smells like political assassination

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

NECO Registrar Godswill Obioma is dead